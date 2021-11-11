After the last speaker was barred from speaking at Cambridge University, John Cleese canceled his appearance.

Even if it means canceling a scheduled engagement at his alma university, British actor John Cleese is not taking any chances with what he deems the “woke” mob.

After a fellow attendee was disallowed by “woke” staff and students, Cleese rushed to Twitter on Tuesday to inform he was pulling out of his appearance at the leading UK college.

Cleese told his 5.6 million Twitter followers, “I was looking forward to talking to students at the Cambridge Union on Friday, but I hear that someone there has been blacklisted for doing an impersonation of Hitler.” “I’m blacklisting myself before someone else does it because I did the same thing on a Monty Python show.” Cleese impersonated Hitler in the 1970s series Fawlty Towers while portraying the character of Basil Fawlty.

Cleese was referring to fellow actor and art historian Andrew Graham-Dixon, who impersonated the dictator during a filmed meeting by using a German accent. The act, according to Graham-Dixon, was intended to be humorous and to “underline the profoundly terrible nature of Hitler and his government.” The Cambridge Union claimed he would not be invited back because of the impersonation.

Cleese, for one, was set to star in a documentary series called Cancel Me, in which he would interview people who claimed to be victims of “cancel culture.” He essentially “canceled” himself instead.

In a subsequent tweet, the 82-year-old expressed regret and disappointment to fans over the present "woke" culture and its suffocating influence on humor.

It’s part of the humorous actor’s recent pattern of behavior. He chastised the BBC last year for removing a Fawlty Towers episode because it contained a racial term.

Fans reacted to this in a variety of ways.

