After the last American plane leaves, an American woman alone in Afghanistan asks, “Am I safe?”

After the last American plane left Afghanistan, an American woman trapped in the nation expressed her anxieties.

On Monday night, the woman, a former military interpreter, spoke to CNN’s Chris Cuomo from Kabul.

Sara (not her real name) spoke anonymously about her futile attempts to exit the country after the Taliban took power.

She stated she had given up hope of being able to leave now that the final American troops have left.

Sara told Cuomo, “I simply found out that they departed, and I was just silent for a little period.” “And I simply went in and strolled around the rooms, and I noticed the tiny kids are sleeping, and they have no idea what occurred this morning, that the last flight has left us behind.”

“It’s upsetting to see that with everything going on, no one heard us, that we’re in danger and need to be safe,” she continued.

“I’m at a loss for words when it comes to you. Whoever was attempting to assist and support me did not inform me that… this is the final flight. So I was still hopeful that we’d be able to depart. If not all of them, at least some of the children and moms of disabled children. I had hoped for the best for them.”

Sara claimed she and the 37 Afghans sleeping at her home had tried to travel to Kabul’s airport in recent days but had been unable.

She explained, “We were all on the streets moving from gate to gate.”

She passed through Taliban checkpoints with six of the children and a man who she claimed pretended to be her husband as a final resort.

“I started saying, ‘I’m an American, please open the gate, I’m here to go home,’” she said outside the airport.

Tear gas was used since she claimed no one heard her. She reported she was knocked out for around 15 minutes.

On Sunday, the US State Department released a statement signed by more than a hundred countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, stating the Taliban had given them “assurances” that anyone with travel credentials would be free to leave Afghanistan after the evacuation ended.

Sara, on the other hand, told Cuomo that she. This is a condensed version of the information.