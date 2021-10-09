After the Kunduz bombing, Afghan Shiites bury their dead.

After a suicide assault claimed by the Islamic State group murdered more than 60 people in Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community, mourners buried their dead on Saturday.

A gravedigger in a Shiite cemetery overlooking Kunduz, in northern Afghanistan, told AFP that he had handled 62 dead, with sources indicating that the final toll may be as high as 100.

The explosion occurred during Friday prayers at the city’s packed Sayed Abad mosque, in an apparent attempt to inflame tensions between Shiites and Afghanistan’s Sunni majority.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the incident, which was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to the new Taliban security forces in Kunduz.

The hardline Sunni movement has promised to defend Shiites who have previously endured persecution in Afghanistan, but the bloodshed has traumatized the Kunduz population.

Zemarai Mubarak Zada told AFP he had come to the cemetery to bury his 17-year-old nephew Milad, who had aspired to be a doctor like him.

Milad, the 42-year-old recalled, “didn’t say much, but he was quite calm.” “He used to make sure that nothing he said or did offended anyone.”

“What transpired has caused us a great deal of pain. He desired to tie the knot. He desired to attend university.” Men using shovels replaced the ground over Milad’s grave after an Islamic prayer was sung, as a young boy sobbed uncontrollably. Hundreds of times, the heartbreaking scene was replayed.