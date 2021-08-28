After the IS attack in Kabul, the US warns of “credible threats” to the Kabul airlift.

The Pentagon stated Friday that the high-risk Kabul airlift operation to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies is still facing “particular, serious threats,” one day after a suicide bomber killed at least 85 people, including 13 US personnel, trying to exit Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed a large crowd of people who had gathered at the airport in a desperate bid to flee the Taliban’s feared severe rule.

According to multiple officials, at least 72 civilians and 13 American troops were killed in the strike, which came amid a chorus of warnings about an impending threat to the US-led evacuation attempt as the clock ticked down to the August 31 deadline.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “We still feel there are real threats… specific, credible threats.”

“We are certainly prepared and would anticipate future attempts,” he said.

The Pentagon also emphasized that only one explosion occurred on Thursday, not two as initially reported.

President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters at the White House that the country’s national security experts have stated that another strike is “probable,” and that the next few days will be “the most hazardous period to date.”

More than 5,000 people remain inside the airport to be evacuated, according to US General Hank Taylor, who stressed that airlifts would continue “until the very last moment.”

Biden, who is determined to put an end to Afghanistan’s two-decade-long war, has stated that he will keep his August 31 timetable for the termination of the airlift.

Biden stated on Friday, “We will complete the mission.”

The veteran Democrat has promised to punish those responsible for Thursday’s blast, despite facing widespread criticism at home and abroad for his handling of the Afghan problem and the US military pullout.

“We are not going to forgive. We are not going to forget. “We’re going to get you and make you pay,” he threatened.

According to the US administration, about 105,000 people have been flown out of Afghanistan since August 14, the day before the Taliban surged to power.

On Friday, certain Western allies, notably the United Kingdom and Spain, declared the termination of their airlifts, following the lead of countries like Canada and Australia earlier in the week.

Many have cautioned that getting all at-risk Afghans out by Tuesday will be impossible.

According to AFP, some evacuation flights left early Friday, with lines of passengers seen forming on the tarmac, but there were no further crowds near the bomb site. Brief News from Washington Newsday.