After the Indonesian volcano erupted, ‘forgotten’ animals were rescued.

Volunteers are seeking for even more vulnerable survivors: cats, cows, and other animals, as rescuers comb the ash-covered terrain for people after Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted earlier this month.

According to the most recent toll, the accident killed 48 people, and rescuers are still searching for victims in the mud and wreckage.

According to authorities, at least 767 cows died as poisonous ash ravaged villages in East Java’s Lumajang region, while 648 sheep were murdered in sheds and thousands of chickens were buried by the mudflow.

Satria Wardhana and a group of 15 volunteers from the Centre for Orangutan Protection (COP) have rescued and rehabilitated 76 cows, as well as a large number of goats and sheep, abandoned by residents fleeing the region.

“Only animals with owners were evacuated. We treat stray animals on the spot if they are hurt “In Curah Kobokan, the community closest to the volcano, Wardhana told AFP.

To prevent illness spread, the team evacuated two goats whose owners had died and cremated goat carcasses.

Wardhana, who works in COP’s disaster relief division, stated, “We also… feed animals who survived, such chickens, dogs, and cats.”

Survivors include cows, goats, sheep, and cats, who have burns on their ears and feet, according to COP veterinarian Dian Tresno Wikanti.

“They have no hair on their ears because they burn easily. Coughing affects many other species as well “she stated

“Some of them are likewise distressed, and one of them has had a miscarriage. Because it’s so hot here, these creatures are… dehydrated.” The veterinarian also visits several of Lumajang’s villages, checking on the health of damaged animals.

Wikanti treated a cat in Sumber Mujur who had been trapped under rubble for four days, its paws scorched by lava.

Ryan, the cat’s owner, expressed his delight that his pet received prompt medical attention.

“I had to flee in order to save myself, and I didn’t have time to take the cat with me. The medical staff… stated that it was traumatized, but that it is presently improving “he stated

Volunteers in the same community treated two evacuee calves with burn treatment and vitamin injections.

Saving animals’ lives is a component of being human for the team.

“Animals are frequently abandoned since the primary goal of a rescue is to save people. That is why we are saving the forgotten ones “Wikanti expressed his thoughts.

According to Wardhana, rescuing animals can also help survivors cope with their grief.

“Psychologically, they’ll feel better because… their animals survived as well.”