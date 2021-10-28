After the Indigenous School Scandal, the Pope will visit Canada.

Following a horrible scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, Pope Francis will visit Canada as part of the Catholic Church’s efforts to mend bridges with the indigenous community, the Vatican announced Wednesday.

“The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has urged the Holy Father to conduct an apostolic pilgrimage to Canada,” the statement added, “especially in the context of the long-running pastoral work of reconciliation with indigenous peoples.”

“His Holiness has expressed an interest in visiting the country at a later period to be determined.”

In September, the Catholic Church in Canada apologized “unequivocally” to Canada’s indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at government-run residential schools set up under an assimilation agenda.

More than 1,200 unmarked graves have been uncovered at three sites where indigenous children were forcibly enrolled in schools, and searches for more sites are ongoing.

Pope Francis has expressed his “sad” over the incident, but he has not yet offered the apologies that indigenous leaders have demanded.

RoseAnne Archibald, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told AFP that she is ready to see the pontiff when he visits Canada “to give a long overdue apology” to former pupils and their families.

“The Catholic Church must be held accountable and accept responsibility for the establishment and operation of these assimilation and genocide institutions,” she stated.

Canada’s Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller shared her sentiments, telling reporters in Ottawa that Pope Francis’ travel is “good news” and that the goal is that he will present “a full and thorough apology to indigenous people” during his visit.

Archibald also demanded compensation, including the handover of diocese lands, as well as the Church’s funding of indigenous people’s rehabilitation and assistance programs.

From the late 1800s through the 1990s, almost 150,000 Indian, Metis, and Inuit children were enrolled in 139 residential schools across Canada, spending months or years away from their families.

Thousands are said to have perished of sickness, hunger, or neglect after being physically and sexually assaulted by headmasters and teachers.