After the imprisonment of an ex-South African leader, retail centers were looted and 200 rioters were arrested.

After former South African President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned, retail locations in and around Johannesburg were looted, and more than 200 rioters were apprehended.

Following Zuma’s imprisonment for contempt of court last week, riots erupted in the KwaZulu-Natal province and extended to Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, according to the Associated Press. The turmoil has now worsened, with police announcing at least six arrests and at least six deaths after looters targeted various Johannesburg shopping centers in locations such as Benmore, Jeppestown, Vosloorus, and Soweto on Monday.

Clothing, household appliances, and television sets were stolen from stores in the Mariannhill and Umlazi regions of KwaZulu-Natal province. During the riots, stores east of Johannesburg were shut down, and retail centers in Alexandra were ransacked.

Zuma is receiving a 15-month prison sentence for refusing to testify in court during his presidency from 2009 to 2018, when he was accused of corruption.

Major roads were blocked by burning tires as a result of the rioting, and the police and military tried to keep the mayhem at bay.

What started out as a small-scale roadblock in Zuma’s hometown grew in intensity and extended to Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province, including Johannesburg, the country’s largest city.

Soldiers have been dispatched to assist the cops. President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to deliver a speech to the country later Monday. The protests erupted Monday after he pleaded for peace Sunday night and promised that police would take down on those who broke the law.

Looters targeted the malls in Jabulani and Dobsonville.

Journalists from the public South African Broadcasting Corporation and the news station Newzroom Afrika were robbed of their equipment while covering the rioting.

As protesters were reported in the vicinity, a large mall and car dealerships in the upscale Rosebank area were forced to close. Kempton Park’s shopping malls were also closed on Monday.

On Monday, the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, was set to hear Zuma’s appeal.

According to police Col. Brenda Muridili, the deaths were four in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal. According to authorities, police and national security personnel have increased their presence in both provinces to assist stop the violence.

Police have issued a warning to anyone who uses social media to incite unrest. This is a condensed version of the information.