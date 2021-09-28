After the Huawei deal, US siblings who are subject to a Chinese exit ban will return home.

Beijing and Washington agreed on Tuesday that an American brother and sister who had been blocked from leaving China since 2018 in an apparent attempt to persuade their father to return and face criminal charges had finally left the country.

The abrupt easing of a Chinese exit ban on Victor and Cynthia Liu was not explained, but the development might contribute to US charges that President Joe Biden’s administration was engaging in “hostage diplomacy” with China.

The siblings were released just days after the US Justice Department struck a deal to defer prosecution of Huawei chief Meng Wanzhou on felony fraud charges.

In an emailed statement to AFP, a state department official said, “We welcome Cynthia and Victor Liu’s return to the United States on Sunday.”

The circumstances of their return were not discussed by the spokeswoman.

They had left, according to a representative for China’s foreign ministry.

Due to suspected “economic crimes,” Beijing prevented the siblings, along with their mother Sandra Han, from traveling in 2018.

Victor, who was born in the United States, was about to begin his second year at Georgetown University, while Cynthia returned to McKinsey & Company, according to The New York Times at the time.

The siblings were described as alleging that they were being kept from leaving in order to force their father, a former CEO at a Chinese state-owned bank, to return to China and face criminal prosecution.

According to the New York Times, their mother was being kept in a secret location known as a “black jail.”

Han’s status has not been updated by the US State Department or the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The State spokeswoman stated, “We condemn the use of coercive exit bans against those who are not charged with crimes.”

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of all American citizens in the People’s Republic of China who are facing arbitrary imprisonment and coercive exit bans.”

Meng, the chief financial officer of the Chinese tech giant, had been under house arrest in Vancouver since 2018, when she was arrested on a US extradition order.

China detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, a few days later.

Following the arrangement in Meng’s case, all three returned to their respective countries over the weekend, causing some US Republicans to accuse Biden of “appeasing” China and encouraging more thuggish behavior by trading captives.

The Biden administration has disputed that the two incidents are connected.

Citizens of the United States should “reconsider” traveling, according to current State Department advice. Brief News from Washington Newsday.