After the historic Pakistan summit, a South Korean climber is feared dead.

Officials in Pakistan said a South Korean climber was thought dead Tuesday, just days after becoming the first disabled person to climb all 14 of the world’s highest mountains.

According to Karrar Haidri of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Kim Hong-bin went missing Monday after slipping into a crevasse while descending from the 8,051-meter (26,414-foot) Broad Peak in the Karakoram range.

Broad Peak is the world’s 12th highest peak, with an elevation of over 8,000 meters.

Bin joined the rare club of top climbers who have summited all 14, according to Haidri, when he reached the top of Broad Peak on Sunday, becoming the 44th person to do so.

However, when he came down, he fell “towards the China side,” according to Haidri.

Kim, he added, was the first crippled climber to join the so-called “eight-thousander club,” after losing all of his fingers during a 1991 climb of Alaska’s Mount Denali.

According to Sifat Khan, a top government official, Kim had a slim chance of surviving the hard circumstances on the mountain for long.

“He’s thought to be dead. Khan stated, “No human being could survive for that long.”

Kim was descending when he slipped and plunged into a chasm, most likely on the Chinese side.

According to Khan, Kim was part of an organized excursion with porters and tourist police, and a search operation would begin as soon as the weather permitted.