After the groom’s cousin, 16, was shot and killed, two members of the wedding party were arrested.

2 Members of Wedding Party Arrested After Groom’s Cousin, 16, Shot Dead.

After the groom’s 16-year-old cousin was shot dead, two members of the wedding party were detained in India.

Dharmendra Singh died after being struck by a bullet during a wedding function in Khaundali, a town in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the Times of India.

According to the publication, Singh’s family said the killing was premeditated, forcing authorities to make two murder arrests.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to see if the shooting was premeditated or the consequence of a loaded pistol being mishandled.

According to the newspaper, the rifle was given to a 19-year-old who wanted to see it by a retired soldier.

The teenager, identified only as Vivek, reportedly pulled the trigger and a bullet hit Singh in the chest at point blank range. Singh was standing with four other people and was struck by the last of three bullets that were fired from the weapon.

He was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of his injuries on the way.

His elder brother, Anil Kumar, told the Times of India that Singh had arrived in Agra for the wedding at the beginning of the week. Kumar added that “someone had killed him deliberately.”

Vivek and Gyanendra Singh were charged with murder, according to a police spokeswoman. It was unclear how they were connected to the victim.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent incidents in India involving weddings.

It comes a couple of weeks after a man in India found his daughter’s dead body in the street days before she was due to marry.

Madanpal Singh, the father, was delivering the last wedding invitations to his 19-year-old daughter when he noticed a gathering of people gathered around a body in the road and realized it was his own daughter.

His daughter, Meenakshi Singh, had received a call from her fiancé that morning and asked if she’d like to go shopping.

The woman’s fiancé, identified only as Jitin, was arrested the next day for her murder. He stated he tried to call off the wedding, which resulted in a fight.

And in May, a groom was kidnapped and ordered at gunpoint to call off his wedding.