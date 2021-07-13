After the government shuts down the internet in Cuba, Ron DeSantis proposes providing Wi-Fi.

After Cuban authorities blocked internet access in reaction to recent protests, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated Tuesday that he is interested in seeing if it is possible to give Wi-Fi to Cuban residents.

During a roundtable session with fellow Florida Republican officials, including Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, and Rep. Maria Elvira, DeSantis discussed the proposed project.

According to DeSantis, one method Cuba’s Communist government seeks to discourage political rallies is through restricting internet access.

“When you start seeing these images, what does the regime do?” The internet was turned off. They do not wish for the truth to be revealed. DeSantis stated, “They don’t want people to be able to interact.”

The governor stated that providing internet connection to Cubans “should” be doable through private enterprises or the federal government.

“I think one of the things we should be able to accomplish with our own enterprises or with the US is give part of that internet access via satellite,” DeSantis added.

He continued, “We have companies on the Space Coast who launch these things.” “So I’m going to make some calls to see what the opportunities are for companies to be able to do it,” she says.

This website contacted DeSantis’ office for clarity on which firms he is considering for his proposed project and what his ideal project completion timeline is, but did not receive a response in time for publishing.

Many Republican leaders in the United States have spoken out in favor of Cuban protestors since they took to the streets over the weekend. DeSantis is one of them. Protests are rare in Cuba, which has led to the movement’s popularity in the United States, where lawmakers such as DeSantis have blasted the country’s Communist regime.

On Sunday, DeSantis tweeted, “Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the dictatorial regime in Havana.” “For decades, the Cuban dictatorship has oppressed the Cuban people, and now it is attempting to suppress those who dare to speak out against its terrible policies.”

As The Associated Press reported earlier this week, Cuban authorities are increasingly restricting internet access. This is a condensed version of the information.