After the G7, China’s warplanes swarm Taiwan, and NATO raises the threat.

More than a dozen airplanes took off from China early Tuesday, triggering radar systems in Taiwan, as military aircraft crowded the island’s air defense zone after more than a week of relative peace.

Towards least 17 aerial warnings targeting at People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets were intercepted and submitted to this website. The warnings were transmitted between 5:48 a.m. and 10:43 a.m. local time by Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) radio operators, however the exact number of intruding aircraft is unknown.

When contacted by This website, a spokeswoman for Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense declined to comment on the situation.

PLA aircraft were identified at altitudes between 5,000 and 7,800 meters, according to a radio log of activities in Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone (ADIZ) (about 16,400 and 25,600 feet).

At least one Chinese pilot answered to a ROCAF broadcast at 9:20 a.m., identifying himself as a member of the PLA Naval Air Force “performing a routine operation,” according to a transcript of dialogue on the aeronautical emergency frequency 121.5 MHz.

This website was unable to independently verify the exchange’s veracity.

The huge intrusion into Taiwan’s ADIZ comes after a ten-day period of relative quiet, with only one PLA asset observed in the area since June 4—a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft seen on Monday, both a Chinese and Taiwanese public holiday.

President Joe Biden’s attendance at important summits with G7 and NATO partners, both of which resulted in forceful rebukes of Beijing’s conduct across multiple sectors, has prompted the Chinese military to resume “gray-zone” activity surrounding Taiwan.

China’s ambitions and confrontational conduct, according to the NATO joint statement, “offer structural challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas crucial to Alliance security.”

The leaders expressed alarm about China’s “coercive policies,” its growing nuclear arsenal, and the lack of transparency in the PLA’s continuing modernization.

“We witness coercion, for example, in the South China Sea, and we know China does not share our values,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

“As an alliance, we need to respond together,” he continued.

Biden led G7 leaders in a communiqué that featured many clear and oblique references to China after three days of negotiations in England. This is a condensed version of the information.