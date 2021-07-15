After the Fisheries Meeting, the WTO is upbeat, although there are still “gaps” to be filled.

The head of the World Trade Organization expressed optimism that a ministerial meeting on Thursday would pave the way for successful discussions toward a long-awaited agreement outlawing subsidies that favor overfishing, but there are still gaps.

At the end of the full-day virtual conference of trade ministers from over 130 nations, WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters, “It’s been a successful day.”

She applauded the fact that, after two decades, the World Trade Organization had now gotten the political guidance required to commence text-based negotiations toward a settlement that would prohibit detrimental fishing subsidies.

“For the first time, we have a text on which ministers have said, ‘Let us try to negotiate on the basis of this text,’” she said.

However, Okonjo-Iweala noted that Thursday’s meetings revealed a number of “gaps that need to be bridged, disagreements that members must bridge.”

WTO members have been debating the necessity for a deal barring subsidies that contribute to illicit and uncontrolled fishing, as well as overfishing, which endangers fish populations and the industry, for the past 20 years.

While the environment should, in theory, keep fishing in check, with poor fish stocks driving up costs, subsidies can keep unproductive fleets at sea.

It is commonly acknowledged that action is required to protect a vital resource on which millions of people rely for their survival.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, one-third of global fish stocks were overfished in 2017.

According to the World Trade Organization, global fisheries subsidies range from $14 billion to $54 billion each year.

However, two decades of negotiations have stalled over a variety of issues, and countries have failed to fulfill the most recent UN deadline of December 2020 to reach an agreement.

However, in recent months, the conversations have been more intense.

Okonjo-Iweala, who took over as head of the global trade agency in March, has made it a goal to reach a long-awaited fisheries agreement by the end of the year.

“Unsustainable fishing techniques continue to wreak havoc on our oceans, aided by the government financial support we’re trying to curtail,” she bemoaned earlier this week.

Colombian Ambassador Santiago Wills, who chairs the WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidies and prepared the article under discussion, emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement.

“It’s been twenty years long enough. There won’t be any fish left if we keep bargaining for another 20 years,” he told reporters.

In the meanwhile, reaching any form of agreement at the WTO can be difficult because all decisions require unanimous approval. Brief News from Washington Newsday.