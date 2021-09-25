After the first day of the Ryder Cup, the United States has a 6-2 lead over Europe.

The United States led Europe 6-2 following the first day of the 43rd Ryder Cup on Friday, thanks in part to a 3-1 advantage in afternoon four-ball matches.

At Whistling Straits, the Americans went 3-1 in morning foursomes matches, boasting nine of the world’s top 11 players.

Dustin Johnson, the world number two, and Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, never trailed in their 2&1 victory over Europe’s Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry were defeated 4&3 by Americans Tony Finau and Harris English, who birdied the eighth, ninth, and tenth holes for a 3-up advantage.

It’s the first time in Ryder Cup history that McIlroy has lost two matches on the same day.

Tyrrell Hatton of England made a seven-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to tie himself and top-ranked Jon Rahm with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler of the United States. In the match, neither team had a lead of more than a single point.

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland of Europe tied for second place with US PGA playoff champion Patrick Cantlay and compatriot Justin Thomas of the United States.

To win the Ryder Cup, the United States would need 14.5 points, while Europe will need 14 points to retain the cup. The Europeans have won nine of the last twelve Ryder Cups, including four of the last five.