After the first COVID case in the village, the Olympics chief seeks to reassure “worried” athletes.

Officials announced on Friday that a person in the Village tested positive for coronavirus, raising fears of an outbreak during the pandemic-delayed Games, which begin on July 23.

According to Agence France-Presse, Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the organizing committee, said she understands the concerns of athletes who are dealing with a stringent coronavirus testing schedule in addition to the pressure of competing in the Games.

“It’s likely that athletes traveling to Japan are nervous. “I get it,” she explained. “That is why we need to be really transparent.”

The positive test at the Village was one of 15 positive tests reported on Saturday in connection with the Olympics.

According to the Associated Press, the person was only named as a “games-related professional” and is categorized as a non-resident of Japan.

At a press conference, Masa Takaya, a spokesman for the Tokyo organizing committee, said, “That was the very first instance in the Village that was reported during the screening test.” “This person is currently confined to a hotel,” Takaya explained.

During the Games, the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house roughly 11,000 athletes and thousands of additional employees.

However, due to an increase in new coronavirus infections, Japan will be declared a coronavirus emergency throughout the Games.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach urged the Japanese people to support the Olympics again at a press conference on Saturday. According to polls, the majority of Japanese people oppose the Tokyo Olympics, which have already been postponed by a year owing to the pandemic.

In answer to a query from a Japanese reporter, Bach remarked, “We are very well aware of the skepticism, certainly, a number of people have here in Japan.” “I implore the Japanese people to accept these athletes.”

When another Japanese reporter asked about the lack of support, Bach responded, “Even in Japan, there was never 100 percent support for the Olympic Games or any other event.” This is an important aspect of democracy.

“There will always be differing viewpoints, and the fact that such a debate is growing more hot and emotional in the event of a pandemic is something we recognize. This is a condensed version of the information.