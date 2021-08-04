After the first cases in 16 months, Macau has ordered citywide Covid testing.

After a family of four was discovered to be carrying the Delta version of the coronavirus, Macau ordered mandatory coronavirus testing for all residents on Wednesday, breaking the city’s record of almost 16 months virus-free.

Authorities aim to test all 680,000 citizens at 41 testing centers over the next three days, according to the administration.

After 491 days without a single local infection, the gambling hub revealed a slew of new precautions, including the testing.

According to Macau’s leader, Ho Iat-seng, authorities are examining whether the family’s daughter contracted the virus on a flight from Zhuhai to Xi’an in mainland China in July.

Two more people were infected on the same aircraft from Nanjing, the epicenter of a Delta-variant outbreak in China that has resulted in more than 300 new cases in 15 provinces and cities in only two weeks.

According to local media, long lines formed outside testing centers on Wednesday morning, and the city’s health app crashed.

Macau has adopted a health app from mainland China that assesses infection risk, tracks movement, and generates test and immunization records.

Ho told reporters, “I have to apologize to all residents.”

Macau has kept infection levels low by isolating itself from the rest of the globe for much of the pandemic and restricting mainland Chinese visitors.

Only 60 cases have been reported, with no deaths.

However, the zero-Covid plan has come at a significant financial cost to the only site in China where gaming is permitted.

The casinos in Macau provide around 80% of the government’s revenue.

When the virus was originally discovered last year, the city ordered a two-week shutdown of all casinos, resulting in a loss of $937 million, according to a University of Macau estimate.

Revenues have increased this year due to the relaxation of some border restrictions with mainland China, although they are still much below pre-pandemic levels.