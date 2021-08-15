After the fall of Herat, Afghan soldiers seek Taliban amnesty.

Thousands of Afghan soldiers flocked to the governor’s office in Herat, seeking amnesty from the Taliban rather than fighting them.

On Thursday, Afghanistan’s third-largest city fell to rebels without a struggle as government forces retreated and Herat’s legendary commander Ismail Khan was apprehended.

Fearing retaliation as the Taliban moves closer to a full takeover of the country, Afghan troops in Herat — virtually all of whom were dressed in civilian clothes – assembled Saturday to try to obtain an amnesty document.

Taliban fighters reclined on couches, some clutching American military firearms, while they took down names and reviewed lists placed on a glass-top coffee table inside the office that once housed the Herat governor.

One prepared amnesty messages using Taliban letterhead stationery, some of which were long-term and some of which were only good for a few days.

Before the city fell, an Afghan soldier at the compound informed AFP that his unit was besieged by the Taliban.

Now all he needed was safety.

“I came here to seek an amnesty letter so I can leave the city,” Ahmed Shahidi remarked.

“Until I can find a safe location to remain in the future.”

Around 3,000 people were granted amnesty, according to Taliban member Najeebullah Karokhi.

“Those from other provinces will be given a three-day temporary amnesty letter to allow them to return to their home provinces and obtain another long-term amnesty letter from our officials,” he said.

Hundreds stood calmly in the shadow of a courtyard on the property while a guy holding amnesty slips called out names one by one for them to be gathered.

The mundane bureaucratic process belied the Taliban’s astonishing speed and effectiveness in capturing territory across Afghanistan.

Only a few weeks ago, a defiant and enraged Ismail Khan, who ruled Herat as his fiefdom, promised to defend the city with his militia and urged government soldiers to show greater courage.

The city’s defenses, however, appeared to vanish overnight as troops retreated to a camp outside of town and Khan was captured by the Taliban.

Following talks with the Taliban, the warlord’s spokesman said he had been permitted to return to his home, but it was unclear what bargain the two had struck.

“In order to prevent additional destruction, we had to evacuate the city,” a top government security source in Herat told AFP.

The Taliban’s fear of retaliation is well-founded: the insurgents. Brief News from Washington Newsday.