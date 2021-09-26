After the exodus of foreigners, Kabul’s carpet and antique dealers are struggling.

Traders selling carpets, antiques, and souvenirs on Kabul’s iconic Chicken Street claimed Sunday commerce has dried up completely since the Taliban gained control of the Afghan city.

The once-bustling destination, which used to be packed with charity workers and adventurous tourists hunting for old tribal rugs, ceramics, and metalware, is now almost devoid of bargain hunters.

Outside his empty showroom, carpet vendor Abdul Wahab told AFP, “Business has severely altered since we don’t have a lot of foreigners travelling here and there in Kabul.”

“As a result, our business, such as carpets, jewelry, and Afghan ethnic items, has suffered.”

Most of Wahab’s customers were expats, such as NGO personnel and diplomats, but almost all of them had fled by the end of August, just weeks after the Taliban took power.

Wahab’s target market is solely foreigners and the wealthiest Afghans, as vintage rugs can fetch thousands of dollars.

“Now, it’s none,” the dealer remarked when asked how many rugs he sells per week.

Chicken Street was extremely popular among Kabul’s “hippie trail” visitors in the 1960s and 1970s, who slept in adjacent guesthouses and shopped for clothes and hashish.

The Soviet-Afghan war began in 1979, and tourism decreased during and after the conflict, although the street rebounded after the US invasion in 2001.

Despite the recent dearth of business, Wahab said he was “quite confident” that trade would pick up in the following months.

“Security is the only thing that keeps our firm afloat. Foreigners will come if the security is good, and they will buy carpets and other textiles made in Afghanistan.”

Another trader, Qadir Raouf, 64, who owns a family carpet store across the street, agreed.

“When there is peace in the future, we can do good business,” he remarked.

“There will be no outsiders here. I’m hoping that things will calm down and that people will return to doing business.”

Raouf has maintained his carpet shop in Kabul for more than 45 years, sourcing ancient and new rugs from all across the country. He is originally from Herat in western Afghanistan.

He stated of his carpets, “These are our national goods.” “We demonstrate to the rest of the world that Afghans can weave carpets.”

For about 30 years, Haji Jalil has been selling porcelain antiquities, some of which are over 300 years old.

"Our business has been bad for the previous two years," he remarked, blaming it on the.