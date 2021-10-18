After the EU refused to recognize Lukashenko’s re-election, Belarus expelled the French ambassador.

According to the Associated Press, Belarus has ordered French Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste to leave the country because France and the European Union refuse to acknowledge Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election victory last year as legal.

De Lacoste left Belarus on Sunday, according to a release from the French Foreign Ministry, after Belarusian officials made a “unilateral decision.”

According to the Associated Press, the order for the French ambassador to depart is likely related to the EU and France’s pushback against Lukashenko’s fraudulent election victory. A message from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry supports this argument, stating that de Lacoste declined to show his credentials to Lukashenko.

“The head of the French diplomatic mission did not express a willingness to complete the procedure for assuming office as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Belarus, as required by international law and widely accepted practice,” Belarusian Foreign Ministry press secretary Anatoly Glaz said.

De Lacoste’s decision not to show his credentials was “in accordance with the shared European attitude of not recognizing the legality of the outcome of the August 2020 presidential election,” according to France’s Foreign Ministry.

Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term, but allegations of extensive voter fraud marred the poll. More than 35,000 protesters were imprisoned and thousands were beaten by police while protesting Lukashenko’s sixth term following an election in August 2020 that the opposition called rigged and which many Western countries refused to recognize as legitimate.

Following the contentious presidential election, the French ambassador arrived in Minsk. He handed the Belarusian foreign ministry copies of his credentials in December but declined to meet with Lukashenko.

De Lacoste regularly interacted with civil society and political figures in Belarus. Negotiations with activists from the opposition “Tell the Truth” campaign, which was shut down by the authorities, were among the most recent encounters. Also on October 16, a meeting with Belarus’s former president, Stanislav Shushkevich, who severely opposes the current regime.

Former Belarusian ambassador to France Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition, has urged the French ambassador to continue his mission from Lithuania.

