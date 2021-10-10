After the election loss, the Czech Prime Minister will meet with the ailing President.

Andrej Babis, the Czech Prime Minister, is scheduled to meet with the country’s president on Sunday, with the populist billionaire trying to retain power despite a narrow election loss to a center-right alliance.

Babis, a long-time ally of President Milos Zeman, lost a cliffhanger vote on Saturday to the Together coalition, which is preparing to create a majority government with another grouping.

However, Zeman previously stated that following the election, he would appoint the leader of a party, not an alliance, implying that Babis would get the first crack at forming a viable cabinet.

Tomas Lebeda, an analyst at Palacky University in the eastern Czech city of Olomouc, told AFP: “I can’t see many reasons why he would do something other.”

On Sunday morning, Zeman will meet with Babis at his home outside Prague for an informal discussion before a more formal meeting on October 13.

As he accepted defeat, Babis stated, “We’ll see what the president says.”

Because of his ill health, the president voted at home, with Czech media reporting that he has major liver problems.

For weeks, Zeman’s staff has kept his illness a secret, providing no specifics.

Together, a coalition of right-wing Civic Democrats, centrist TOP 09, and centrist Christian Democrats, received 27.79 percent of the vote, while Babis’ ANO received 27.13 percent.

Together with another grouping consisting of the anti-establishment Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors and Independents, the coalition would have a majority of 108 MPs in the 200-seat parliament.

On Saturday, Together leader Petr Fiala stated that the two alliances would only discuss about forming a government with each other and that Zeman should appoint him to do so.

“It appears that both democratic coalitions will be able to get a legislative majority, which means Babis will most likely be forced to resign,” Otto Eibl, chairman of the political science department at Masaryk University in Brno, said.

“We have known (Zeman) for some time, we know how he thinks, how he acts,” Lebeda said, adding that “we have known (Zeman) for some time, we know how he thinks, how he acts.”

“Given his health, he might reevaluate the matter and come to a different judgment, but as things are, I wouldn’t bet much on it.”

The far-right, anti-Muslim Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement, led by Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura, will be joined in parliament by the two coalitions and ANO.

The turnout was above 65 percent, up from 60.84 percent in the previous election.