After the earthquake in Mexico, people are trapped in cable cars.

Following a severe earthquake in Mexico, videos of cable cars swinging in the air with passengers stuck inside have surfaced.

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck roughly 6.8 miles from Acapulco, Guerrero state, at 1:47 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Mexico’s National Seismological Service.

The quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and occurred at a depth of 12 miles, according to the USGS.

Major tremors shook the seaside resort, knocking off power and phone lines for 1.6 million people in Guerrero, as well as customers in the states of Oaxaca and Morelos, as well as in Mexico City.

Buildings in Mexico City, more than 200 miles from the epicenter, were said to have shook.

As the tremors hit, individuals were stuck in one of the freshly erected cable cars in Iztapalapa, a district of Mexico City, according to videos posted online.

A cable vehicle sways in the aftermath of the earthquake, according to a video uploaded on Facebook by local resident Diego Smalls.

He said, “For anyone who wants to see what the bus wire looks like in a tremor.”

Another video shared on Twitter shows a group of people locked inside a cable car when the earthquake struck.

Gilberto Romero Glez tweeted, “They took us off at Quetzalcóatl station after an hour and ten minutes, and they no longer allowed us to progress to our destination.”

This is my video, and yes, I was the one who shot it live… We were dropped off at the Quetzalcóatl station after an hour and a half, and they had already refused to let us proceed to our destination… pic.twitter.com/MrYzLtrrHr

September 8, 2021 — Gilberto Romero Glez (@gilpuertas)

In the town of Coyuca de Benitez, near Acapulco, at least one person was killed by a falling post.

Adela Román, the mayor of Acapulco, told the television news site Milenio that no more injuries had been reported.

According to The Associated Press, “there are nervous breakdowns; people are scared since there have been aftershocks,” she added, adding that there were “many gas leaks in various places” as well as landslides.

“We heard a big bang from the building, noise from the windows, stuff fell into the house,” Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident, told the Associated Press. This is a condensed version of the information.