After the disaster at the Jade Mine in Myanmar, rescuers have found a third body, but many more are still missing.

Rescuers in northern Myanmar recovered two additional remains on Thursday following a landslide at an illegally operated jade mine, warning that scores of people who had been reported missing were likely dead.

Thousands of people die each year while working in the lucrative but poorly controlled jade trade, in which low-paid migrant workers scrape out jewels that are highly prized in China.

On Thursday, rescuers recovered two more bodies from a nearby lake, bringing the total number of verified deaths to three after one was discovered the day before the operation was cut short due to fog and nighttime rain.

After the landslide struck early Wednesday, authorities first stated at least 70 additional people were missing, but subsequently added that they were still working to confirm the number of people missing.

They said one of the males, a 23-year-old, was from Yinmar Pin, a town in central Myanmar hundreds of kilometers distant.

The miners in Hpakant come from all over Myanmar to make a living by sifting through mountains of rubbish left by industrial mining companies in the hopes of finding a sliver of jade that has gone unnoticed.

According to Ko Jack of the Myanmar Rescue Organisation, the weather had cleared and six rescue teams were hunting for survivors.

“The hunt is proceeding well and without trouble now that it is sunny.”

However, another savior, Ko Nyi, predicted a bleak future.

“If the bodies don’t float today, they’ll show up in the days ahead.”

According to a local activist, hundreds of diggers returned to Hpakant during the wet season to prospect in the dangerous open-cast mines despite a junta prohibition on digging until March 2022.

The weight of spilled soil and stones had pushed the land downhill into the surrounding lake, according to rescuers.

The incident is the latest catastrophe to strike the multibillion-dollar industry, which is loosely controlled.

Northern Myanmar’s plentiful natural resources, such as jade, lumber, gold, and amber, have aided both sides in a decades-long civil struggle between ethnic Kachin militants and the military.

Civilians are regularly caught in the middle of the battle for control of the mines and their lucrative income, and the violence is exacerbated by a thriving drug and arms trade.

Heavy rains caused a major landslide in Hpakant last year, burying roughly 300 miners.

Global Witness, a watchdog group, estimated that the sector was worth $31 billion in 2014.

However, corruption ensures that relatively little money reaches the state coffers.

A military coup in February has put an end to any prospect of reforming the deadly and unregulated industry.