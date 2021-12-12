After the devastating tornadoes, a little Kentucky town is in mourning and despair.

There were end-of-the-world sights in the little Kentucky hamlet of Mayfield, with buildings demolished, cars overturned, and trees ripped from the ground.

Residents were stunned and scared as they struggled to comprehend the magnitude of the damage inflicted by a series of tornadoes that stormed across six US states, killing more than 80 people.

The hurricane shattered old red brick houses that were previously a source of local pride on Broadway, the town’s main street with a population of 10,000 people.

The city courthouse’s tower and clock, as well as a portion of its roof, were destroyed.

Two churches in the area were severely destroyed. One of them didn’t have a roof.

Mitchell Fowler’s restaurant had been in the Fowler family for over four decades when it was devastated by a tornado.

The windows were blasted out, the kitchen was ruined, the roof was ripped off, and part of the external wall collapsed.

After local authorities issued a tornado warning on Friday, Fowler closed the restaurant at 8 p.m., urged his employees to go home, and left for his house about 8 miles (13 kilometers) outside of town.

“It was gone before I came home,” Fowler said of the restaurant.

“This was my restaurant, a 38-year-old family company where I raised my family and where all of my children work. It’s a disaster “AFP quoted Fowler as saying.

Because some portions of Mayfield were without electricity on Saturday, Fowler spent the day donating food that would have gone bad in his refrigerators.

“We’re attempting to assist those who are in need,” he explained.

Fowler did receive some encouraging news.

One of his brothers-in-law was one of the 100 workers trapped inside a local candle business after the ceiling fell during the storm.

Saturday morning, he was rescued from the rubble.

“He’s alive,” Fowler added. “He’s in the hospital.” “We’re safe, we’re good, and God still has the upper hand.” As the holidays came, labor at the candle factory, which was also a family business, was in full gear.

According to an AFP photographer on the scene, emergency responders searched through the wreckage on Saturday, removing bodies.

Forty people have been rescued, but the chances of those still trapped are dwindling.

“If anyone else is discovered alive, it will be a miracle,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told reporters early Saturday.

Fowler, 70, has announced that he will retire rather than rebuild his firm.

Hundreds of cars lay upside down or turned to the side next to his restaurant.

Hundreds of cars lay upside down or turned to the side next to his restaurant.

The storm amazingly spared an ancient green and white car, but the roof of the.