After the death of separatist icon Syed Ali Geelani, security has been tightened in Indian Kashmir.

Residents reported Indian officials imposed a security crackdown in disputed Kashmir late Wednesday after separatist icon Syed Ali Geelani died at the age of 92.

After the family reported Geelani’s death, troops erected barbed wire and barricades on roads leading to his home in Srinagar’s major city. Hundreds of security forces were mobilized right away, and media sources said that a curfew would be imposed and internet connections would be suspended.

People were told to march towards Geelani’s house over the loudspeakers of the large mosque near his home. However, a large number of armored vehicles and trucks monitored the area’s main roads. People were asked not to walk out on the street, according to the police.

Geelani had been under house arrest for the past 11 years as an outspoken opponent of Indian administration in the Muslim-majority Himalayan territory that has been partitioned between India and Pakistan since 1947. He’d been sick for a long time.

Since the early 1960s, when he began lobbying for the territory’s unification with Pakistan, Geelani had been a thorn in India’s side. As a member of the Kashmir assembly, he continued to push for independence.

After being imprisoned for over ten years after 1962, the veteran lawmaker was frequently confined to his house.

Geelani had been a member of Jamaat-i-Islami, India’s largest political-religious organization, since he was a child, until the Hindu nationalist government disbanded it in 2019.

Geelani was an outspoken opponent of India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed states that have fought two of their three wars since independence over Kashmir and came dangerously close to a fourth in 2016.

With 500,000 Indian security forces deployed in the region, Kashmir is one of the world’s most militarized zones.