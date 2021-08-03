After the death of a 25-year-old mother of three who was unvaccinated, her family issues a COVID warning.

As the highly dangerous Delta variety spreads, a 25-year-old mother of three small children died after contracting COVID, and her family has advised young people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Danni Coombs, from Milton Keynes, England, died just days before her 26th birthday in July after contracting COVID, according to the MK Citizen, a local newspaper.

According to the family, the mother of three children had not yet received her immunization because she was apprehensive about the shot and also because she had been busy caring for her children while her husband went to work as an electrician.

After getting the virus, Coombs became quite ill, and her oxygen levels began to plummet, forcing her to be sent to Milton Keynes Hospital and placed on a ventilator.

Despite her hospitalization, Coombs’ family remained optimistic about her recovery, as her aunt, Kelly Coombs, told the MK Citizen: “They explained it was to give her body a break for a time.” Nobody expected the worst to happen, not even the doctors.”

The 25-year-family old’s was informed by physicians that she might not survive after she contracted sepsis. She passed away on July 15, just a few days after being admitted to the hospital.

Her aunt described her death as “shocking,” adding, “Even when she grew so ill that she had to go to the hospital, everyone still thought she was young enough and strong enough to fight through.”

Coombs is survived by three children: two 4-year-old daughters and a 2-year-old son who was just diagnosed with autism and ADHD. Adam, her fiancé, also survives her.

The number of new COVID cases in the United Kingdom has been declining for more than a week, surprise many after lockdown limitations were removed on July 19.

According to the BBC, the uptake of COVID vaccines has decreased in recent months, with barely two-thirds of people aged 18-29 coming forward for a shot despite being offered it since mid-June.

Coombs’ family stated she had a medical problem that occasionally interfered with her everyday life, and that they felt she should have been brought up for her vaccination sooner.

“We are enraged by this. This is a condensed version of the information.