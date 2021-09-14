After the Covid Cases in the Inner Circle, Putin isolates himself.

The Kremlin announced Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus infections were discovered in his inner circle, as Russia continues to grapple with stubbornly high Covid infection rates.

Putin is “totally healthy,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who did not detail the result of a coronavirus test.

Putin had planned to travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, for a regional meeting later this week, but informed President Emomali Rakhmon that he would be unable to attend.

The Kremlin claimed in a statement that “Putin said that in connection with detected coronavirus cases in his entourage, he will observe a self-isolation regime for a period of time.”

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Russian authorities have taken extraordinary precautions to protect Putin, who has been vaccinated with Russia’s own Sputnik V vaccine.

Foreign leaders, journalists, and officials have all been ordered to self-isolate before meeting with Russia’s longtime leader.

Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian competitors returning from the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Monday.

Despite easy access to immunizations, Russia has struggled to contain the coronavirus epidemic, with the fifth-highest number of documented cases, according to an AFP tally.

As of Tuesday, the country had registered 7,176,085 cases and 194,249 deaths, making it the European country with the greatest death toll.

After a rise in August, infection rates have been declining in recent days, but health officials still reported 17,837 new cases and 781 new deaths on Tuesday.

Authorities have battled a vaccine-skeptic population, with independent polls indicating that the majority of Russians do not intend to be immunize.

According to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid data from the regions, around 39.9 million of Russia’s 146 million citizens have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Russia has a number of native vaccinations that are freely available to the public, but it does not distribute any vaccines manufactured in the West.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, and a number of provinces have enacted mandatory vaccination measures to speed up the vaccination campaign, and Putin has urged Russians to get vaccinated on numerous occasions.

Despite the fact that free vaccinations have been available since early December, the Kremlin initially set a goal of fully inoculating 60 percent of Russia’s population by September.

Russian officials have been accused of grossly exaggerating the pandemic’s consequences and, following a strict first lockdown in 2020, have refrained from imposing any new measures. Brief News from Washington Newsday.