After the coup, Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok was reinstated, but a protester was killed.

A breakthrough agreement was made Sunday to reverse Sudan’s military takeover, nearly a month after the country’s top general deposed the prime minister, as a teenager was slain in the country’s ongoing anti-protest crackdown.

Thousands of people protested again, chanting “No to military power” and demanding that the armed forces withdraw completely from government.

According to medics, a 16-year-old kid was shot in the head and died in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city, after skirmishes with security forces. “Numerous” other persons were reported with gunshot wounds during clashes with security forces.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made a televised appearance at the presidential palace in Khartoum with a haggard-looking premier Abdalla Hamdok, who had been under house arrest for weeks.

The 14-point agreement they signed restores the transition to civilian administration that had been stalled since the putsch on October 25 in the impoverished African country.

Burhan’s decision “to relieve the transitional prime minister (of his duties) is revoked,” according to the agreement, which came following crisis discussions with Sudanese, UN, African, and Western stakeholders.

It announced the release of all political detainees and formally reopened the shaky transition to true democracy that began after the removal of long-time tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Hamdok praised the “revolution” of people power that propelled him to power and proclaimed that the primary goal now was to “end the slaughter in Sudan before anything else.”

“We leave it to Sudan’s mighty people to decide who rules,” he declared.

Burhan congratulated Hamdok for his service and promised that as part of the transition process, “free and transparent elections” would be place.

Before posing for photos with the reinstated premier and his own deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Burhan said, “He was patient with us till we reached this time.”

Saudi Arabia and Egypt, both of which have extensive military relations with Sudan, lauded the pact shortly after it was inked.

It was hailed by the African Union as “an crucial step toward the restoration of constitutional order,” with all parties encouraged to “implement it inclusively and efficiently.”

The United Nations praised the agreement, but emphasized the “need to defend the constitutional order in order to protect the fundamental freedoms of political action, speech, and peaceful assembly.”

Thousands marched outside the presidential palace and in cities around Sudan, despite security forces firing tear gas in the capital, the latest in a series of rallies that have lost doctors their lives.