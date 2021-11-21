After the coup, Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok is expected to return to power, according to mediators.

Sudan’s senior military leader and the prime minister he deposed almost a month ago have reached an agreement, according to mediators, for the premier’s return to power and the release of civilian leaders.

Thousands of protesters marched in multiple towns as security forces in the capital sprayed teargas at demonstrators, while Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was released from weeks of effective house arrest.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan proclaimed a state of emergency on October 25 and deposed the government, upending a two-year transition to civilian administration and drawing worldwide condemnation.

According to medical authorities, the power grab sparked a wave of major street protests in which 40 people were killed.

However, following weeks of strong internal and international pressure, mediators declared on Sunday that the military had agreed to return Hamdok as prime minister.

“A political deal has been achieved between General Burhan, Abdalla Hamdok, political forces, and civil society organizations for Hamdok’s return to his position, as well as the release of political detainees,” said Fadlallah Burma, interim head of the Umma party.

The moves have boosted expectations that the war-torn northeast African country will be able to resume its fragile transition to full democracy, which began after veteran autocratic tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019.

Hamdok’s “house arrest… has been revoked, and the soldiers guarding his house have withdrawn,” according to a premier’s office official.

According to official television, Hamdok arrived at the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital.

A group of Sudanese mediators, including politicians, academics, and journalists, delivered a statement describing the main principles of the settlement after weeks of crisis discussions.

It called for Hamdok’s reinstatement as prime minister, the release of all detainees, and the restoration of the transitional period’s constitutional, legal, and political consensus.

The key civilian faction that led the anti-Bashir rallies and signed a 2019 power-sharing agreement with the military, however, rejected the pact on Sunday.

In a statement, the mainstream section of the Forces for Freedom and Change stated, “We maintain our clear and previously expressed position that there is no negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimacy for the coup.”

The pact was announced as pro-democracy protestors staged the latest in a wave of large rallies to oppose the coup and the accompanying crackdown, which medics say has resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people since last Wednesday.

The police have denied firing any shots.