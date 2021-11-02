After the coup, Sudanese mediators face ‘Hurdles.’

Mediators are attempting to restore civilian control just over a week after Sudan’s top military imprisoned political leaders and seized power, provoking enormous protests and a deadly crackdown.

Experts caution, however, that Sudan’s military and civilian leadership are profoundly divided, that prominent officials are still under military guard, and that restoring confidence between warring factions would be a difficult process.

On the condition of anonymity, one mediator said, “We sat with all participants from the military and civilian sides.”

That mediator is one of a slew of prominent Sudanese personalities attempting to break the impasse, including businesses, academics, and journalists.

“We got preliminary agreement for discussions,” the mediator said, “but there are still roadblocks.”

Sudan has only had a few democratic periods since its independence in 1956, and has spent decades torn apart by civil strife.

As part of the now-stalled transition to complete civilian government, the northeast African country has been administered by a hybrid civilian-military council since August 2019.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ousting of dictatorial president Omar al-Bashir, disbanded the government, imprisoned civilian leadership, and imposed a state of emergency last week, in a move highly condemned globally.

It sparked national anti-military rallies, which were met with a brutal crackdown by security forces, with at least a dozen people murdered and scores more injured.

Street protests have subsided since military troops were dispatched to repress demonstrators, however the situation remains tense.

World powers demanded a speedy return to civilian government and imposed harsh aid cuts that will hurt hard in a country already beset by economic hardship.

Burhan, a senior officer who served under Bashir’s iron fisted leadership for three decades, pledged last week to build a new civilian government.

Despite this, the two sides remain at odds.

“The people feel burned by what their military partners did on October 25th,” said Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, and would have “a high expectation” of guarantees before they can trust the military again.

Both sides, though, will need to collaborate, according to Feltman.

“You won’t be able to sideline the military, and the military shouldn’t be trying to sideline civilians the way they are right now.”

He told reporters that the US had spoken with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates about the problem in Sudan.

Anti-Bashir protests were led by the major civilian group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).