After the country’s worst heat wave in decades, a raging wildfire split a Greek island in half.

On Saturday, several big flames raged across Greece, with some threatening entire cities and large expanses of forest, while another halved Greece’s second-largest island, Evia.

In the last few days, more than 100 wildfires have erupted across Greece, forcing thousands of residents and visitors to flee as the country endured its worst heat wave in decades. While the majority of the smaller flames have been put out, Greece’s Civil Protection chief, Nikos Hardalias, stated Saturday that at least 55 active fires remain.

The fire on Evia, as well as two others on Greece’s southern Peloponnese peninsula, are among the largest.

In a horrific sight compared to catastrophe movies on social media, ships evacuated 1,153 people from Evia on Saturday morning. As smoke and flames billowed in the distance, video footage showed a mob of people crammed into a ship after being rescued from burning lake shoreline, some cradling babies or assisting older elders to safety.

A local official in the Peloponnese’s Mani region said the wildfire there had damaged roughly 70% of her territory.

“It’s a biblical disaster. “We’re talking about three-quarters of the municipality,” East Mani Deputy Mayor Eleni Drakoulakou told ERT, appealing for more water-dropping planes.

One volunteer fireman has died so far while battling the blazes, and 20 others have been treated in hospitals over the previous week. On Saturday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the fire department’s headquarters in Athens, expressing his “great grief” over the death of the fireman.

According to the Associated Press, Mitsotakis stated that ensuring relief for everyone affected by the flames will be “my first political priority,” and that all burned regions will be reforested.

“After this nightmare summer is through, we will focus all of our efforts on quickly repairing the damage and restoring our natural environment,” Mitsotakis added.

First responders and planes were dispatched from France, Spain, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden, Israel, Romania, and Switzerland after the country requested assistance through the European Union’s emergency support system.

While some of the fires are being investigated as being caused by humans, many Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the enormous number of flames that have raged across the country. This is a condensed version of the information.