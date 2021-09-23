After the collapse of Evergrande, China is bracing for social unrest, according to a report.

According to The Wall Street Journal, China is telling local governments to brace for possible “economic and social ramifications” if Evergrande Group, the world’s most heavily indebted property developer, goes bankrupt in the coming weeks.

Investors appeared to be encouraged by news that the company’s major subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate Group, will make a $35.9 million interest payment on an onshore bond due on September 23. Hengda claimed in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it had reached a last-minute agreement through “private negotiations.”

Beijing, on the other hand, is showing no signs of bailing Evergrande out of its $300 billion in debt. It’s preparing the country and the world’s second-largest economy for a “potential storm,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

In the following seven days, the real estate mogul must meet two more interest payment deadlines. On September 23, a $83.5 million foreign bond payment is due, followed by a $47.5 million interest payment on September 29. It has a 30-day grace period in which to pay any outstanding bills.

Evergrande told investors last week that it would be unable to meet its financial obligations. “Local-level government agencies and state-owned firms have been urged to step in to handle the aftermath” if the group defaults and files for bankruptcy, according to the newspaper.

According to the Journal, local officials have been tasked with “preventing unrest and limiting the rippling effect on property buyers and the broader economy.”

“Local governments have been ordered to assemble groups of accountants and legal experts to examine the finances surrounding Evergrande’s operations in their respective regions, speak with local state-owned and private property developers to prepare to take over local real-estate projects, and establish law-enforcement teams to monitor public anger and so-called ‘mass incidents,’ a euphemism for protests,” according to the report.

Borrowing Too Much

Evergrande employs 200,000 people across the country and generates 3.8 million new jobs each year. Due to excessive borrowing and cashflow troubles, it has been beset by financial difficulties and a months-long stock selloff.

Hui Ka Yan, the group's chairman, tried to boost morale in a message to employees issued as China celebrated the mid-autumn festival holiday over the weekend.