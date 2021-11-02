After the collapse of a high-rise building in Lagos, the death toll has risen to 15.

On Tuesday, Nigerian rescuers searched the ruins of a collapsed Lagos high-rise building for further survivors, a day after the accident killed at least 15 people and trapped many more inside.

The 21-story building was still under construction when it collapsed into a pile of concrete slabs in Nigeria’s commercial capital’s opulent Ikoyi area on Monday.

Rescuers claimed Tuesday that they had recovered 15 bodies and nine survivors from the wreckage so far, but construction workers fear many of their coworkers are still trapped inside.

“More bodies have been discovered. The death toll has now risen to 15, with nine people still alive “The National Emergency Management Agency’s Ibrahim Farinloye said AFP.

Farinloye had previously stated that rescue workers have been in contact with other people trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Substandard materials, negligence, and a lack of enforcement of construction regulations are serious issues in Lagos and across Africa’s most populous nation.

In a statement issued late Monday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari asked “authorities to amp up efforts in rescue operations” for the victims.

However, family, many of whom had not left the site since the collapse, were enraged and desperate for information about those who remained trapped within the Gerrard Road building.

Fawas Sanni, 21, and Afolabi Sanni, 17, were shell-shocked as they sat on the pavement beside the crushed remnants of the structure, waiting for news of their sibling.

Fawas wiped a tear from his cheek as he continued, “Our sister is inside.”

Zainab, their 25-year-old sister, was assigned to the building site by the National Youth Service Corps on September 6.

“I was the last one to speak to her before she left for work yesterday morning,” the older brother added, his hands covering his face.

Enahoro The rescue operation enraged Tony, a volunteer rescuer.

“I retrieved three bodies, then the troops chased us away,” he explained.

“What is the state of affairs in this country? I despise this country “He was enraged.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that the head of the state’s building regulatory body had been suspended and that an independent panel will investigate the disaster.

In a statement, he stated, “We wish to clarify there will be no cover-up in the search for the truth in this occurrence.”

The cause of the Ikoyi building fall is yet unknown, according to Lagos state police, although Lagos emergency management agency manager Femi Oke-Osanyintolu stated infractions had occurred. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.