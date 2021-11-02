After the collapse of a high-rise building in Lagos, more victims were pulled from the rubble.

On Tuesday, Nigerian rescuers searched the ruins of a collapsed Lagos high-rise building for further survivors, a day after the accident killed at least 20 people and trapped many more inside.

The 21-story building was still under construction when it collapsed into a pile of concrete slabs in Nigeria’s commercial capital’s opulent Ikoyi area on Monday.

Rescuers claimed Tuesday that they had recovered 20 bodies and nine survivors from the wreckage so far, but construction workers fear scores of their coworkers are still trapped inside.

“Five more dead have been discovered, bringing the total number of people killed to 20.” However, the number of people brought out alive remains at nine, according to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency.

Farinloye had previously stated that rescue workers have been in contact with other people trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Two additional smaller buildings in Lagos collapsed on Tuesday as a result of torrential rains the day before in the highly populated metropolis, however no one was injured, he said.

Substandard materials, negligence, and a lack of enforcement of construction regulations are serious issues in Lagos and across Africa’s most populous nation.

Late Monday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari issued a statement urging authorities to increase rescue efforts for the victims of the Ikoyi catastrophe.

However, family, many of whom had not left the site since the collapse, were enraged and desperate for information about those who remained trapped within the Gerrard Road building.

Fawas Sanni, 21, and Afolabi Sanni, 17, were shell-shocked as they sat on the pavement beside the crushed remnants of the structure, waiting for news of their sibling.

Fawas wiped a tear from his cheek as he continued, “Our sister is inside.”

Zainab, their 25-year-old sister, was assigned to the building site by the National Youth Service Corps on September 6.

“I was the last one to speak to her before she left for work yesterday morning,” the older brother added, his hands covering his face.

Enahoro Tony, a volunteer, was enraged by the way the rescue mission was handled.

“I retrieved three bodies, then the troops chased us away,” he explained.

“Can you tell me what’s going on in this country?” He raged, “I despise this country.”

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that the head of the state’s building regulatory body had been suspended and that an independent panel will investigate the disaster.

“We wish to clarify there will be no cover-up in the search. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.