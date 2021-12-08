After the Christmas Lockdown Party Scandal, a UK PM Adviser resigns.

Following reaction from a leaked video showing her smiling and joking about holding a Christmas party during the peak of COVID-19 lockdown, a senior aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Wednesday.

Johnson’s former press secretary and COP26 spokeswoman Allegra Stratton made such remarks at a time when holiday parties in the United Kingdom were forbidden in order to limit the illness. The footage, obtained by ITV, shows Stratton smiling as she tries to describe the purported Downing Street staff party, which she claims had “absolutely no social distancing” a few days previously. “My comments appeared to make light of the restrictions, which individuals were trying everything they could to follow. It was never my aim to do so. Those insults will haunt me for the rest of my life, “Outside her home, Stratton told reporters.

“I understand why people are angry and frustrated. I am really sorry to those of you who have lost loved ones, faced excruciating loneliness, or struggled with your enterprises, and I am submitting my resignation to the Prime Minister this afternoon “she continued.

On Wednesday, Johnson apologized for the video and announced that he had initiated an investigation into what transpired last Christmas and whether any COVID limitations had been broken.

Johnson and his ministers had been denying that an evening-long party took place on Dec. 18, 2020, prior to the leaker footage.

On the same day, London was under Tier 3 restrictions, which meant that all inside meetings of two or more people were restricted, as well as work parties, according to BBC News.

As a result, people have been talking about the video and Stratton’s resignation on Twitter.