After the Chancellor’s job was lost due to a graft scandal, Austria has a new leader.

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s top diplomat, will take over as chancellor on Monday as the ruling party strives to recover from a corruption scandal that cost one of Europe’s youngest leaders his job.

Sebastian Kurz, a 35-year-old who was previously hailed as a “whizz youngster,” said late Saturday that he was resigning as president after being linked to a corruption investigation.

President Alexander Van der Bellen will swear in Schallenberg, 52, at 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT).

Kurz’s People’s Party (OeVP) and their junior Green coalition allies hope to move on from the controversy and complete their tenure until 2024.

The ramifications of last week’s events, on the other hand, may continue to resonate.

Prosecutors raided multiple OeVP-linked facilities on Wednesday, including the chancellory and party headquarters, following claims that finance ministry funding were used to fund “partially faked opinion polls that served an exclusively party-political interest” between 2016 and 2018.

Prosecutors claim that in exchange for publishing these surveys, money were sent to an anonymous media firm — largely assumed to be the Oesterreich tabloid, which was also raided on Wednesday.

The offenses were reportedly committed to assist Kurz, who was already a government minister at the time, in assuming leadership of the OeVP.

While Kurz initially claimed there was no cause for him to quit — and continues to adamantly assert his innocence — he later changed his mind, stating he was putting the country’s interests ahead of his own.

Many believe, however, that Kurz caved to pressure from the Greens and inside his own party.

Kurz’s detractors point out that he will continue to lead the OeVP and will now be the leader of the party’s parliamentary bloc, putting him in a prime position to exert influence as a “shadow chancellor.”

The opposition parties claim that the “Kurz system” would continue unabated due to the presence of loyalist ministers and high-ranking staff, some of whom are also suspects in the corruption investigation.

Schallenberg had previously served as Kurz’s foreign minister and is widely regarded as a loyalist.

The current scandal to harm Kurz adds to a long line of allegations of corruption leveled against the OeVP and its leaders, including Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel.

Despite this, Kurz won the autumn 2019 elections and returned to power, this time as the leader of a coalition with the Greens.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg's successor.