After the carnage in Kabul, the US military prepares for an impending “vehicle-borne” suicide attack.

The US military is bracing for additional Islamic State attacks after Thursday’s attacks on both US service members and Afghan civilians.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and US Central Command Commander General Frank McKenzie addressed a Defense Department briefing at The Pentagon on Thursday. During the briefing, McKenzie stated that, while evacuations are still taking place, the possibility of further Islamic State assaults remains. The Kabul airport could be targeted with rockets or vehicle-borne suicide bombers in these strikes.

McKenzie stated, “We’re doing everything we can to be prepared.”

McKenzie went on to outline the different methods in which the US military is ensuring that the safe evacuation of Americans in the midst of chaos is maintained.

McKenzie stated, “We reached out to the Taliban, who are really providing the outer protection of the airfield to make sure they do everything they can to protect us, and we will work with them as they go forward.” “We’re bringing people onto the airfield, and we’ve been bringing buses onto the airfield for the previous couple of hours, so we’re still processing, and we’ll fly them out.”

“The plan was created to function in the face of adversity and attack. That is something we will continue to do. We’ll work closely together to ensure that American citizens are safe when they visit the airfield. If it isn’t, we’ll tell them to stay put and attempt to find another means to get them to the airport.”

McKenzie went on to claim that the US administration is “committed to pulling people out” until the end of the month, and that “we will go after ISIS.”

President Joe Biden spoke to the American people on Thursday about the terrorist attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport. He asserted in his speech that the intelligence community had warned the United States about the ISIS-K attacks.

“They killed American service members stationed at the airport and gravely injured several others,” Biden added. “A number of civilians were also injured, and civilians were killed.”

Biden went on to talk about how many Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far, including "another 7,000."