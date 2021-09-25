After the border outrage, Haiti’s Prime Minister tells the UN, “Migrations Will Continue.”

Despite horrific photos of Haitians being held on arrival in the United States, Haiti’s leader told the United Nations on Saturday that migrants will continue to try to reach more rich countries.

In a pre-recorded video message to the General Assembly, interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry remarked, “The images of the abuse of numerous of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have outraged more than one.”

“Without trying to question a sovereign state’s right to limit foreigners’ access to its territory or to deport those who join it illegally,” he continued, “we believe that many currently affluent countries have been formed by repeated waves of migrants and refugees.”

Since early September, tens of thousands of migrants, predominantly Haitians, have arrived in Texas along the Mexican-American border.

Earlier this week, violent scenes of US border police on horseback confronting migrants prompted international condemnation of Joe Biden’s administration.

“This migrant dilemma serves as a reminder that human people, particularly dads and mothers, will always flee hardship and violence in order to provide better living conditions for their children,” Henry added.

“Migration will continue as long as there are places of prosperity on our planet,” he warned, “while the majority of the world population lives in precariousness, at times extreme, with no hope of a better life.”