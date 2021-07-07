After the assassination of President Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert Hubert

After Haitian President Jovenel Mose, 53, was slain in his home early Wednesday, a pastor of a Haitian church in Boston declared that “no one is exempt from the violence.”

The attack on Mose, which was reported by Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, has shaken the country, which shares an island with the Dominican Republic, as well as international leaders. According to the Associated Press, Pastor Dieufort Fleurissaint, 59, said he contacted relatives, friends, and pastors in Haiti to ensure they did not leave their houses due to safety concerns.

“To kill and assassinate a president in his own home demonstrates the country’s level of insecurity and how no one is immune to violence,” Fleurissaint added. “It’s inexcusable.”

He participates in a weekly morning prayer call with Haitian pastors, and stated the session on Wednesday was focused on the assassination. The pastors, he claimed, are “afraid for their life.”

“It’s a bad situation. Fleurissaint added, “We’re hoping for peace in Haiti.” He is also the director of a Boston-based Haitian advocacy group.

It is still unclear who is to blame for Mose’s death. Martine Mose, the first lady, was hospitalized after the incident left her with a bullet wound.

Mose’s actions elicited outrage and criticism from authorities around the world on Wednesday, as well as appeals for calm and togetherness in Haiti.

In recent years, the embattled Caribbean nation has become more unstable and unhappy.

President Joe Biden of the United States condemned the “heinous act.” Before leaving the White House on Marine One, Obama told reporters, “We need a lot more information, but the status in Haiti is quite worrisome.”

“We are startled and saddened to learn of President Jovenel Mose’s assassination and the attack on First Lady Martine Mose of Haiti. In a statement, Biden stated, “We condemn this horrific attack.” “The United States expresses its sympathies to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we fight to ensure that Haiti remains safe and secure.”

Concerns regarding Haiti’s security were expressed in other first replies.

According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the assassination “in the harshest terms” and urged that “the perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice.” This is a condensed version of the information.