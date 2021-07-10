After the assassination of Haiti’s president, who will lead the country?

Three days after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, concerns are growing about how the power vacuum created by his death will be filled in a country riven by violence and devoid of a functioning parliament and succession process.

Here’s a look at what could happen next in the impoverished Caribbean nation, which was already immersed in a grave political and security crisis when the assassination — the purpose for which is still unknown – occurred early Wednesday:

With the executive branch of Haiti’s government cruelly rattled by the president’s assassination, the legislative and judicial branches confront immense strains in a country that has been afflicted by a severe institutional crisis for more than a year.

Since taking office in 2017, Moise has held no elections, leaving Haiti with only 10 elected lawmakers, or one-third of the Senate, since January 2020.

His government also failed to name replacements for members of the Superior Council of the Judiciary when their three-year tenure expired — or when the council’s president died of Covid-19 last month.

“There is no way to find a solution in terms of the constitution since Jovenel Moise and his crew made sure to deconstruct all the institutions,” Marie Rosy Auguste Ducena, a lawyer with the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, stated.

“There is nothing, whether you look to the legislature or the judiciary.”

Only hours after Moise’s assassination, Claude Joseph, who had been named prime minister in April, declared himself in control, announcing a two-week “state of siege” that granted him even more authority.

In an interview carried Saturday on CNN, he added in English, “The constitution is clear: I have to prepare elections and genuinely transmit the power to someone else who is elected.”

The constitution of Haiti says that if the president is unable to carry out his responsibilities, the prime minister will take over. Moise had nominated Ariel Henry as the country’s future prime minister just days before his death.

Some commentators questioned Joseph’s claim to power when his nomination was published in the official journal of the Haitian republic on Monday.

Faced with the serious possibility of a national power vacuum, eight of the remaining ten senators approved a resolution late Friday appointing Senate leader Joseph Lambert as the country’s provisional president.

Opposition parties have given them some backing, but the document’s legality – and how it can be used – are still being debated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.