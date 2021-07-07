After the assassination of Haiti’s president, the Dominican Republic closes its border, while Spain calls for “unity.”

Following the death of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Mose, world leaders have asked for calm amid fears that widespread disorder may erupt in the Caribbean country.

Mose, 53, was slain in an attack on his private apartment in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph. Martine Joseph, his wife, was hurt in the incident and was brought to the hospital.

The Dominican Republic’s president, Luis Abinader, announced that the four border crossings that his country shares with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola will be closed. According to Noticias Sin, he has also increased military presence along the border.

Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, was one of the first foreign leaders to react to the assassination, which might further destabilize the Caribbean nation after years of political turbulence and bloodshed.

He made the following comment on his Twitter account: “The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose is severely condemned by Spain.

“We send our sympathies to his family and pledge our support for the Haitian people. We appeal for political parties to work together to find a solution to the country’s serious crisis.”

In a statement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “President Mose’s death has shocked and saddened me.

“Our hearts go out to his family and the Haitian people. This is a heinous act, and I implore you to be calm at this time.”

