After the assassination of Haiti’s president, a new date has been set for the country’s delayed election.

On November 7, Haiti will hold presidential elections, which were originally slated for September but were postponed due to the killing of President Jovenel Moise, according to officials.

In the early hours of July 7, a hit team stormed the presidential home and shot Moise to death. Martine, his wife, was injured but survived.

According to the temporary electoral committee, the first round of the presidential election, parliamentary elections that should have been place in 2019, and a constitutional referendum that Moise endorsed will all be held on election day.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the referendum was twice postponed.

The second round of presidential and parliamentary elections, according to the new electoral schedule, will take place on January 23, 2022, at the same time as municipal and local elections, which have also been postponed for years.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who took office last month, has promised to restore peace in the country and hold the long-awaited elections that Haitians and the international world have demanded.

There is currently no functioning parliament in Haiti, and only a few senators have been elected.

Police said they have arrested 44 persons in connection with the president’s assassination, including 12 Haitian police officers, 18 Colombian commandos, and two Americans of Haitian heritage.

Those seized include the head of Moise’s security detail.

Moise had been leading the impoverished and disaster-plagued country by fiat in recent months, with gang violence on the rise and Covid-19 spreading swiftly.