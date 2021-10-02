After the arrest of former President Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgia holds a vote.

Georgians voted in local elections on Saturday, a day after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s detention heightened the stakes in votes considered as a litmus test for the ruling party’s increasingly unpopularity.

The incarceration of Georgia’s most prominent opposition politician upon his return from exile on Friday exacerbated the country’s long-running political turmoil.

Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia’s biggest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), and president from 2003 to 2013, announced Friday that he had secretly returned from Ukraine, where he is the head of a Ukrainian government body tasked with reforming the country.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformist, who spearheaded the nonviolent “Rose Revolution” in 2003 that deposed Communist-era authorities, was arrested immediately after for a 2018 conviction in absentia on accusations of abuse of office.

According to Georgia’s rights ombudsperson, he has denied any wrongdoing, decried his six-year prison term as politically motivated, and has gone on hunger strike since his detention.

His detention will almost probably cause unrest in the small ex-Soviet country, which has been beset by political unrest for years.

“I want to beg you all to vote in the elections so that not a single vote is lost,” he posted on Twitter on Saturday, alongside a photo of a letter from prison to supporters.

“My freedom, and more crucially, Georgia’s independence, is totally dependent on your deeds and fighting prowess.”

Nika Melia, the chairman of Saakashvili’s UNM party, stated on Saturday that the opposition was “winning decisively in the elections” based on preliminary polling results.

He urged voters to turn out in large numbers and accused the administration of “voter intimidation and vote buying.”

At a press conference, he stated, “Georgians must be mobilized so that Georgian Dream cannot manipulate election results.”

The central election commission reported that by midday (0800 GMT), turnout had reached approximately 18 percent.

Maya Savaneli, a 39-year-old math teacher standing in a long line of voters at a polling center in central Tbilisi, said she “would be voting for chasing Georgian Dream from power.”

“I hope Georgian Dream doesn’t get a lot of votes today and has to call a hasty election.”

“It will be difficult for the administration to fake vote results if the turnout is high,” said Luka Samushia, a 27-year-old painter.

He remarked of the ruling party, “They must leave; they cannot jail Saakashvili and remain in power.”

The municipal elections are being closely monitored both inside and outside Georgia for evidence that the ruling Georgian Dream party is retreating from its commitment to democracy.

In one video, Saakashvili, who has a fervent fanbase, made a call. Brief News from Washington Newsday.