After the airport bombings, the Taliban is under pressure to secure Kabul.

The Taliban’s argument to the Afghan people has always been simple: after decades of war, life under their strict rule will finally bring security.

The Taliban, who were notorious for utilizing suicide bombers during their insurgency, are now responsible with preventing similar assaults now that they are in power.

An early test was the Islamic State-claimed bombings at Kabul airport on Thursday, which killed dozens of Afghans as well as 13 US servicemen.

“Last night’s bombings demonstrated once again that no single organization can claim monopoly over violence or security in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Basit, a research fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

IS “will be defeated,” Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi told AFP after the attack.

However, they avoided taking responsibility for the release of some of the country’s detainees.

During the Taliban offensive, which finished on August 15 with the seizure of Kabul, a pattern emerged: as each city fell, the insurgents headed for the prisoners.

The strategy aimed to allow the Taliban to replace their depleted numbers by imprisoning thousands of experienced Taliban members across Afghanistan.

Others, notably battle-hardened militants from the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan division (IS-K), were also released, much to the chagrin of the Taliban.

The two parties, who hail from distinct doctrinal branches of hardline jihahidst philosophy, have been fighting in Afghanistan for years in brutal conflicts.

The prison escape binge now appears to have been a fatal mistake, seeding the future battlefield with the Taliban’s adversaries when their own forces are stretched thin.

The Taliban were already attempting to disassociate themselves from the jail disaster before the Kabul airport attack, pinning blame on former President Ashraf Ghani, who has departed the country.

“We are cautious and vigilant because Daesh (IS) detainees fled the jail and are now hiding after Kabul government officers abandoned their posts,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Pakistani network Geo News this week.

Shaheen claimed the Taliban were aware of allegations that the group was posing a serious threat, as a number of Western governments warned that IS was planning an attack on the airport.

“Our intelligence department and security personnel are working hard to prevent an incident that could result in human lives being lost,” Shaheen continued.

The Taliban has also blamed Washington, claiming that the US was in charge of security in the region of the explosions.

Their fighters are still manning a network of checkpoints that lead to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.