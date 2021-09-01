After the Afghan War, Ukraine’s president seeks Biden’s help in fighting Russia.

Concerned about escalating Russian pressure days after the US pullout from Afghanistan, Ukraine’s president will ask President Joe Biden on Wednesday for firm US support on military modernization.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to Washington after Vice President Joe Biden disappointed Ukraine by waiving most sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which is being built from Russia to Germany, saying it was too late to stop the project, which Eastern European countries fear will erode their leverage against Moscow.

On Tuesday, Zelensky paid a visit to the Pentagon, just hours after the final US troops left Afghanistan, ending America’s longest-ever war and handing over the country’s almost 20-year-old US-backed government to the Taliban.

Russian officials have cited Afghanistan as a lesson for Ukraine, which has relied on the West in a seven-year battle against Moscow-backed separatists, but Biden has claimed that he departed to avoid a costly diversion from the US’s broader problem of dealing with an aggressive China and Russia.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Zelensky that the US was committed to pressuring Russia to “stop perpetuating the conflict” in eastern Russia and withdraw from Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

“In the face of Russian hostility, we will continue to stand with you,” Austin added.

He emphasized a $60 million package for Ukraine, which includes Javelin anti-armor weaponry. Since 2014, when Russia engaged as Ukraine moved progressively westward, he added, the US has committed $2.5 billion to Ukraine’s defense.

When then-President Donald Trump withheld military funding while pressuring Zelensky, a comedian turned politician, to dig up dirt on Biden, the assistance became a focal point in US politics in 2019.

Western European countries have led the charge against Ukraine joining NATO, believing that it will antagonize Russia.

Late Tuesday, Zelensky said he was focusing on Ukraine’s immediate needs, notably its forces on the Black Sea, where more than 13,000 people have died in the conflict.

“We don’t have time to strategize.” To genuinely avoid a build-up” by Russia, we must provide as much security as possible. According to Zelensky.

“Ukraine requires a modern fleet, and we require partners to achieve this,” he stated. “I’d like to speak with Vice President Biden about this.”

Russia stockpiled an estimated 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border and in Crimea earlier this year, raising worries of an invasion at the start of Biden’s presidency.

In April, Russian forces withdrew. However, most of the equipment remained, and Zelensky expressed alarm about a “hazardous” situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.