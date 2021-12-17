After the Afghan ambassador resigned, the Taliban renewed their bid for a UN seat.

After the former US-backed government’s ambassador resigned, the Taliban renewed their call for Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations on Friday.

The UN seat, as well as a few other embassies throughout the world, are at the center of a tug-of-war between exiled former government diplomats and Afghanistan’s new Islamist rulers.

The Taliban rule has yet to be recognized by any country.

According to a letter they received Thursday, Afghan ambassador Ghulam Isaczai “relinquished his office as of December 15,” according to UN Assistant Spokesman Farhan Haq.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s nominee for the job, said the seat should now be given to Afghanistan’s new government, saying it was an issue of legitimacy for the world organization.

On Twitter, he stated that the present Afghan administration “had sovereignty” over the country.

The United Nations General Assembly issued a resolution earlier this month deferring a decision on the competing claims indefinitely.

But Isaczai was nonetheless welcomed to UN headquarters a month after the Taliban took power, and in November he openly criticized the country’s new authorities at a Security Council meeting.

The Taliban had no UN presence during their previous tenure in Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, and their government was recognized by only three countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan.

Shaheen, a UN candidate, served as deputy ambassador to Islamabad during that time, later becoming the movement’s exiled spokesman and a favorite of foreign media because to his fluency in English.