After Texas’ near-total ban takes effect, Biden promises to defend abortion rights.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden committed to protect abortion rights in Texas, where a legislation prohibiting the operation beyond six weeks – when many women are unaware they are pregnant – went into force.

After the Supreme Court declined to act on an emergency appeal to halt it, Texas’ most stringent abortion law went into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

“This draconian Texas law brazenly violates the constitutional right to an abortion established under Roe v. Wade and affirmed as precedent for over half a century,” Biden said, referring to the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a woman’s right to an abortion.

“It also empowers private persons to file lawsuits against anyone they believe has assisted another person in obtaining an abortion,” the Democratic president added.

“My government is deeply dedicated to the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago, and we will maintain and defend it,” Biden stated.

In May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 8, or SB8, which prohibits abortion when a fetal heartbeat is found, which normally occurs in the sixth week of pregnancy.

The Texas law includes no exceptions for rape or incest, making it the most difficult state in the US to have an abortion.

Similar laws have been passed in a dozen Republican-led conservative states, but they have all been barred from going into effect by the courts.

On Monday, the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and other organizations filed an emergency plea with the Supreme Court, requesting that the Texas law be blocked from taking effect.

The court declined to rule by midnight, however it may still accept rights groups and abortion clinics’ plea to suspend the so-called “heartbeat law” in the future.

The refusal of the Supreme Court to act, according to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker, has “delivered tragedy to women in Texas,” and the bill is “an all-out campaign to remove the rights and protections of Roe v Wade.”

The bill’s impact, according to the ACLU, will be “immediate and severe.”

The influential civil rights organization stated, “Access to practically all abortion has now been blocked off for millions of individuals.”

It stated, “This abortion restriction is obviously unlawful.” “We’re not going to stop fighting until it’s stopped.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, "approximately 85 percent.