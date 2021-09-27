After Taliban Takeover, State Department No. 2 Will Visit Pakistan and India.

The State Department announced Monday that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Pakistan and India next month, two adversaries who have fought over the future of Afghanistan.

Sherman, along with CIA Director Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-ranking officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has annoyed the US for years because of its involvement with the Taliban.

Sherman will meet with senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8, following a visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, during which she will meet with officials and civil society leaders as well as speak at the US-India Business Council’s annual “ideas summit,” according to the State Department.

The trip comes as India, one of the most important allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that fell apart last month, calls on the international community to pay more attention to Pakistan’s participation in the chaos.

Pakistan was a major supporter of the Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, and has been accused by US authorities of providing covert support to the militants.

In an opinion article published Monday in The Washington Post, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to his country as a “convenient scapegoat.”

“In Afghanistan, the lack of legitimacy for an outsider’s protracted war was reinforced by a corrupt and inefficient Afghan government, which was perceived as a puppet regime without credibility, especially by rural Afghans,” he said, expanding on themes from his UN General Assembly address on Friday.

He asked the international community to work with the Taliban leadership “to maintain peace and stability.”

Although Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Pakistani colleague on the sidelines of UN sessions last week and commended Islamabad for its assistance in withdrawing Americans from Afghanistan, Biden, like his predecessors, has wanted strong relations with India.

Sherman will also travel to Uzbekistan, according to the State Department. Following the US withdrawal, the US has been working with regional countries to guarantee that it can keep forces capable of striking rapidly in response to threats from extremist movements such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group inside Afghanistan.

Sherman will meet with Russia for the first time on Thursday in Geneva.

It will be the second round of the so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue, which was established at Biden’s June summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to ease tensions and work out differences.

The first meeting, which took place in late July, was mainly focused on arms control, an area in which Biden has voiced a readiness to work with Russia despite concerns. Brief News from Washington Newsday.