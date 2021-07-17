After Taliban seizure, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing reopens.

On Saturday, a vital border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened in part, days after the Taliban gained control of an Afghan border town as part of a fast push throughout the nation.

When militants grabbed Spin Boldak from Afghan government forces on Wednesday, Pakistan closed the border, stranding thousands of civilians on both sides and halting trade.

People were being permitted to enter Pakistan in tiny groups, according to a Pakistani border official who did not want to be identified, while hundreds were moving to Afghanistan.

People were crossing in both directions, according to an AFP correspondent.

“We have decided to allow them to enter Pakistan… “After confirming their travel documents, they will be able to visit their families for Eid (al-Adha) next week,” the border official added, referring to the Muslim holiday.

Due to violence in the border region of Kandahar, Pakistani Noor Ali, who was visiting Kabul, said it took him two attempts to reach Spin Boldak in recent days.

After landing in the adjacent city of Quetta, he told AFP, “I was worried, but the Taliban did not raise any problems; they verified my paperwork and allowed me to pass.”

The Taliban’s takeover of the border town comes after weeks of escalating fighting across Afghanistan, with the insurgents taking advantage of the final phases of the US force pullout to conduct a series of lightning offensives, rapidly capturing districts.

Other crucial border crossings with neighboring countries in the north and west have also been taken by the organization.

On his way to the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province, an Afghan returning to work in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar reported he passed government forces and Taliban fighters.

After arriving in Quetta, Abdul Latif told AFP, “I saw tanks and guns on my way and I was stopped yesterday by Afghan forces who warned me about the security difficulties in Spin Boldak.”

“I noticed the Taliban on the move, but they let me cross the border.”

The border crossing between Spin Boldak and Chaman is an economic lifeline for southern Afghanistan.

Much of the landlocked country’s agricultural produce, including as almonds and dried fruits, is exported via this vital commercial corridor. It also acts as a point of entry for finished goods from Pakistan.

Controlling the bridge will almost certainly provide the Taliban a financial windfall, as the militants will be able to charge the thousands of vehicles that pass through the border every day.

