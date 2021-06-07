After ‘taking over’ a cemetery, groundhogs are said to be digging up bones.

Groundhogs have purportedly dug burrows in a Canadian cemetery, causing visitors to complain about the status of the graveyard.

The Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal, Quebec, is Canada’s largest cemetery, covering over 340 acres.

Groundhogs are believed to be responsible for human bones being pushed to the surface when the animals dig their burrows, and there have been complaints about groundhogs at the site.

Because of the severity of the problem, the cemetery issued a statement on the subject on its website’s news section, advising visitors to “r”