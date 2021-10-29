After Taiwanese President Tsai confirmed the presence of US troops, China may increase military preparations.

The recent revelation by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen that US forces are stationed on the island has provoked China, which may increase military preparations against the neighboring country it regards as a renegade province.

According to the South China Morning Post, analysts believe Beijing will regard the first official confirmation of US military presence in Taiwan as a “very aggressive step.”

Tsai told CNN in an interview aired Wednesday that she believes the United States will assist in defending Taiwan in the case of a Chinese invasion. Tsai confirmed the existence of US forces on the self-governing island, saying the two countries have a “broad range of cooperation aimed at improving our defense capability.” Tsai did not specify how many US military personnel are on the island at the moment, but she did claim it is “not as many as many thought.” Beijing was irritated by the statements, which Taiwanese leaders tried to dismiss right away. Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng quickly stressed that US troops are not stationed on the island and are just participating in exchange programs by conducting training exercises.

“In order to protect itself, Taiwan must rely on its own capabilities rather than relying on outside help.” The only aim of the US forces is to assist the Taiwanese military with training, according to Taiwan News.

Nonetheless, China has responded by stating that it “strongly opposes” military ties between Taiwan and the United States, as well as the latter’s “attempts to agitate and stir up problems.”

“Taiwan independence is a dead end, and there would be no going back for those who embrace it,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said when questioned about Tsai’s remarks.

Tan Kefei, a spokesman for China’s military ministry, also warned the US that if it continues to cling to the fantasy of using Taiwan to constrain China, “China would fiercely react and fight back.”

Analysts believe Tsai's announcement was a severe provocation to Beijing. Tsai was "stating that Taiwan has the backing of the US, therefore the PLA should not act rashly," Song Zhongping, a former PLA teacher and military affairs expert, told the South China Morning Post. He called it a "severe political and military provocation." He did add, though, that Beijing would stick to a peaceful reunification and seek public support in Taiwan.